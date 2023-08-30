Raksha Bandhan 2023: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Remembers Him - 'Meet You On The Other Side'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: shwetasinghkirti)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered her brother in a heartwarming post on Raksha Bandhan. Shweta, who lost her brother in 2020, shared some throwback pics in the form of a video on her Instagram feed alongside an emotional note. Shweta wrote, "Kabhi lagta hai tum kahin nahi gaye, tum to yahin ho. Kabhi lagta hai ab kya main tumhe kabhi nai dekh paongi, tumse kabhi baat nai kar paongi. Tumhari hansi, tumhari awaaz kabhi nai sun paongi (sometimes it feels like you are still here, with me but at times I wonder if I will ever get to see you, talk to you or see your smile, listen to your voice again).

Shweta signed out by writing, “The pain of losing you, even if I want to share it with anyone, I can't. It is too close to my heart, and something that is that close you can hardly find words to describe it. The pain keeps growing deeper with every passing day, exposing the ephemeral nature of this material world, the only solace is God. Will see you the other side Bhai, soon enough till I too become a story to ridicule, to entertain or to inspire. Trying Rakhi on your wrist and praying that you remain at peace and in joy wherever you are. So long! With Love. Gudia Di."

Her post has left fans emotional. Reacting to it, a fan wrote in the comment section, “He is at peace but yaa he is with all u...looking at u all smiling with u all,” while another wrote, “We miss you, Sushant.”

Take a look at the post here:

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 2020 at his Mumbai home. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara, a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars.