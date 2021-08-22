Raksha Bandhan 2021: Shweta Singh Kirti Remembers Brother Sushant Singh Rajput

Shweta Singh Kirti with Sushant. (courtesy shwetasinghkirti)

Highlights Shweta Singh Kirti posted a throwback photo of Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput died last year

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film was 'Dil Bechara'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who often shares memories of her late brother, added another one to her Instagram profile on Sunday. She remembered her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan by posting a throwback which happens to be from their childhood days. In the throwback picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen happily posing together. She accompanied the photograph along with a caption that read, "Love you bhai, we will always be together." She added the hashtag #GudiaGulshan to her post. The comments section of Shweta Singh Kirti's post was filled up with heart reacts from the late actor's fans.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's post here:

On her Instagram profile, Shweta often shares posts of the actor that are inspirational for his fans. From his workout videos, to preparatory sessions for his films, she remembers her late brother through these posts.

On Raksha Bandhan last year, Shweta Singh Kirti remembered her late brother with these words: "Happy Raksha Bandhan mera sweet sa baby. Bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan aur hamesha karte rahenge. You were, you are and you will always be our pride," she wrote in her post.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, last year. After his star-making performance as the lead on the show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput made his film debut in 2013's Kai Po Che! His impressive filmography includes Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! The actor was last seen in Dil Bechara, a Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars.