Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani Marries Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Somi Khan

Image instagrammed by Adil Khan Durrani. (courtesy: AdilKhanDurrani)

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani got married to Bigg Boss 12 contestant Somi Khan on March 3. On Thursday, Adil shared a series of pictures from the wedding album on Instagram. The opening photo shows the bride and groom holding a frame, carrying their nikah nama (marriage certificate). In the pic, Somi looks pretty in a bright red embellished lehenga. Adil complemented his ladylove by picking an off-white embroidered sherwani. We also get glimpses of Adil and Somi's nikah ceremony. Adil has also shared a detailed note along with the album.

Adil Khan Durrani wrote, “Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem. We are overjoyed to announce that by the grace of Allah, we have solemnized our Nikkah in a simple and beautiful ceremony. Alhumdullilaah, we are thankful for this blessing and we appreciate our families and friends for their love and support. We are eager to begin our new journey together as husband and wife. Please remember us in your prayers for a blessed married life. JazakAllah Khair. Adil Khan Durrani-Somi Adil Khan. 03.03.2024.” Responding to the post, Somi's sister Saba Khan commented, “My family.” She has also added white heart emoticons. Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam wrote, “Wow congratulations.”

It must be noted that last year in January, actress Rakhi Sawant announced her marriage with Adil Khan Durrani. The actress dropped a series of pictures on Instagram, which also included their marriage certificate, revealing that the two got married on May 29, 2022. Along with the pictures, Rakhi wrote, “Finally, I'm happy, so excited and got married. My love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil.”

However, soon after announcing their wedding, things took an ugly turn. Rakhi Sawant accused Adil Khan Durrani of domestic violence and having an extramarital affair among other allegations. On February 7, 2023, Mumbai Police arrested Adil after Rakhi filed an FIR against him, accusing him of mishandling her funds. After five months of being in jail, Adil accused Rakhi of cheating on him and lying to him about getting divorced from her previous husband, Ritesh Singh. Later in March, Rakhi confirmed that she and Adil are getting divorced.