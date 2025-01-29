Rakhi Sawant Confirms She Will Marry Pakistani Actor Dodi Khan

Rakhi Sawant recently revealed she's in love with Pakistani actor and police officer Dodi Khan. The actress also confirmed that she's planning to marry him soon, as per a News 18 report.

"He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan. I am from India, so we will have a love marriage," Rakhi Sawant told News 18.

Rakhi Sawant's love life and weddings have always made headlines. During the same conversation, Rakhi Sawant slammed her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani and accused him of spreading mis-information about her.

"Adil is jealous of my marriage so he wants bad publicity, wrong publicity from my name and I really don't want to give any publicity to that idiot," said Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Adil Khan Durrani. The two parted ways in 2023 after she levelled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in extramarital affairs.

Adil was arrested on February 7, 2023. He was released after spending five months in prison.

Prior to Adil, Rakhi was also married to Ritesh Raj Singh. They participated in Bigg Boss 15 but parted ways soon after the show ended in February 2022.

Rakhi Sawant acted in films like Mumbai Xpress, Dil Bole Hadippa!, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Buddha Mar Gaya, to name a few.

Rakhi Sawant is known for dance numbers like Kismat Se Chalti Hai, Dekhta Hai Tu Kya, Jawani Ki Bank Loot Le, Latto Ghuma Re Chora.

Rakhi Sawant also appeared on Television shows like Nach Baliye 3, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Maa Exchange, Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali.