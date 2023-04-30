Rakesh Roshan Remembers Friend Rishi Kapoor On His Death Anniversary: 'You Will Always Remain A Friend'

Image was shared By Rakesh Roshan. (courtesy: rakesh_roshan9)

Director Rakesh Roshan has shared a heartfelt post in memory of his dear friend Rishi Kapoor. The actor died on April 30, 2020, due to prolonged illness. Today marks the 3rd death anniversary of the veteran actor. Rakesh Roshan has shared a throwback featuring himself and Rishi Kapoor. Along with the priceless memory, Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Chintu, you will always remain a friend.” Ronit Bose Roy, under the post, wrote, “I think of him so often. I miss him so much.” Fans too have shared red hearts in the comments.

Earlier in the day, Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of herself and Rishi Kapoor on Instagram. In the photo, picked from their vacation album, the two are seen smiling ear-to-ear for the camera. The veteran actress has also written a “miss you everyday” note. It read, “You are missed everyday with all the wonderful happy memories.” Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji under the post. Actress Karisma Kapoor picked folded hands, flower and heart emojis for her reply. Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, ace Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and Sophie Choudry extended their tribute in the comments section.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped some pictures of herself and Rishi Kapoor on Instagram Stories. Sharing a major throwback frame from her childhood days, Riddhima wrote, “I miss you, everyday.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial/3092101266499693166

Next, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni picked a solo image of Rishi Kapoor and said, “And, sometimes I just scroll down the gallery, to see you smiling. Love you.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial/3092143812193972477

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samaira too dropped a cute frame in memory of her grandfather. Here, we can spot Samaira, Riddhima, her husband Bharat Sahni and her parents - Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. The picture was reposted by Neetu Kapoor on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Rishi Kapoor's last film was Sharmaji Namkeen. It was released on Amazon Prime Video last year.