Rajkummar Rao's New Look For Badhaai Do Has The Internet's Attention

Rajkummar Rao has been prepping hard for his next film Badhaai Do and his latest post on Instagram proves it. The actor, who was last seen in Chhalaang, posted a picture from his preparation diaries on Tuesday to give his fans a glimpse of his physical transformation for his new film. Rajkummar posted a shirtless picture of himself and needless to say, grabbed the attention of the Internet within minutes. His physique will leave you in awe. "#WorkInProgress #NEWtan. To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #Bemehenati," wrote the actor in the caption. We sure are excited to see Rajkummar Rao's first look from Badhaai Do, in which he will co-star with Bhumi Pednekar.

Rajkummar Rao will reportedly play the role of a cop in Badhaai Do. The actor's latest post left his fans wanting more. They dropped comments like "waiting for the film eagerly" and "superb."

See Rajkummar Rao's post here:

The shooting schedule of Badhaai Do will start in January next year. Earlier, sharing a picture of himself and Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao wrote: "Toh date pakki? Haath milao Bhumi Pednekar (sanitiser laga ke), 2021 ki shuruat badhaiyon ke sath. Badhaai Do."

Badhaai Do is a sequel to Badhaai Ho, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta played a middle aged couple struggling with an unexpected case of pregnancy while Ayushmann Khurrana featured as their son.

Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha but his breakthrough role was in the 2013 film Kai Po Che!. Rajkummar has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like CityLights, Shahid and Aligarh. He was awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actor for his role in Shahid. Rajkummar was last seen playing the role of a PT teacher in Chhalaang. The film premiered on Prime Video on November 13.