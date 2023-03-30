Shah Rukh Khan Fanboy Rajkummar Rao Recalls What Being At Mannat Was Like: 'We Were Just In Awe'

When Rajkummar Rao met SRK. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao has always been vocal about his admiration for superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, on the Humans Of Bombay podcast, Rajkummar Rao spoke about what he has come to learn from King Khan, as he is known among fans. When asked about what qualities he has tried to imbibe from SRK, Rajkummar Rao says, “There's a lot to learn. Shah Rukh sir, the way he treats you, he way he gives you so much respect. His [SRK] whole attention is on you, towards you. He's listening to each and every word that's coming out of your mouth very carefully; he's present. Then the way he comes out at every party, he would come down three floors, would come to your car, open the door for you, make you sit, stand there and say bye to you till the time you're out of his vision, out of his sight. It is so awesome. He doesn't have to do all that.”

Explaining further, Rajkummar Rao adds, “We were just in awe that we are at Shahrukh Khan's house and just talking to him and chatting with him; having that moment with him. But for him to do all that I think that's what makes him so special and that's why we all love him. And that's why we are all so happy that Pathaan did so well. He deserves it and much more.”

Along with the Instagram video of his comments about Shah Rukh Khan, Humans Of Bombay, in the caption, also shares some insights on Rajkummar Rao's bond with his late mother. He is quoted as saying, “I was filming on the sets of Newton when I got a call about my mom. She was no more. I was shooting in Chhattisgarh and I took a flight back to Gurgaon to bid her a final goodbye. After doing all the rituals, when I finally came back, I wasn't comfortable on the shoot nor could I focus on my work. At that moment, I remembered what made my mother the happiest. It was me being an actor. She was my everything and I would discuss every little detail and share my every win with her. Once she told me that when she went out to buy groceries, locals would tell others that she is - Rajkummar Rao's mom. She couldn't be more proud and I couldn't be happier. Moms are special, they truly are!"

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Bheed directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film, which is running in theatres currently, also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Rajkummar Rao is best known for his work in films such as Trapped, Newton, Shahid, Omerta and Kai Po Che. He will be seen in Sri opposite Alay F next.