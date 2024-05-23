Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Keeps A Fast On Every Friday In Memory Of His Late Mother

Rajkummar Rao shared this image. (courtesy: RajkummarRao)

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, recently opened up about a tradition that he has inherited from his late mother. Rajkummar's mother Kamal Yadav died in 2026. The actor revelaed he observes a fast every Friday inspired by his late mother in a conversation with Curly Tales. "I keep a fast on Fridays. It is something my mother would do for Santoshi Maa. I started following her ever since I was a kid - since I was 16 - and it has been a part of my life." In memory of his mother, Rajkummar tries to keep a fast amid his tight schedule. He said, "Sometimes, I do not eat any meals and sometimes, when I am working and I need to put in a lot of energy that day, I have one meal at night."

Rajkummar often shares posts about his late mother. On her death anniversary, the actor shared an image from his wedding to Patralekhaa in 2021, where he is seen sitting in front of a photo of his late mother and blowing a kiss at her. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote: "You will always be the best mother in this world Maa. I know your blessings are always with me. Miss you every day. I love you forever." Take a look:

On another occasion, Rajkummar shared a picture from his childhood days. He wrote a long note in the memory of his mother. He wrote, "It's been 5 years,Maa,since you left us ,but,there has not even been a single day since,wherein,I haven't felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more valuable than a mother. I see you in every mother out there." Take a look:

RajKummar Rao's upcoming line-up of films include Mr And Mrs Mahi, Stree 2, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.