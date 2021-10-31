Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa To Get Married In November: Report

Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa. (courtesy: patralekhaa)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa occupied a spot on the list of trends all of Sunday morning after reports of the couple's rumoured wedding started surfacing online. As per a report published in ETimes, the couple will get married in November this year and it will be a low-key affair. "The dates in question being rumoured are November 10-11-12. We also hear that certain celebrities close to the couple have already been informed. Of course, there'll be non-industry friends and relatives too. As per sources, it's going to be a close-knit ceremony," stated the ETimes report. As of now, the couple hasn't confirmed or denied the wedding rumours.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating for over 6 years. The couple often shares happy pictures of each other on social media. This year, on Valentine's Day, Patralekhaa shared a black and white image of the couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Rajkummar too shared a mushy post and wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day my love Patralekhaa. My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better. Thank you for always making me laugh like crazy."

Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film CityLights. The actress has also starred in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu, to name a few.

Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. His breakout role was in the 2013 film Kai Po Che! Rajkummar has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like CityLights, Shahid, Omerta, Newton and Aligarh. The actor recently starred in Hum Do Hamare Do. His upcoming projects include Badhaai Do and Monica, O My Darling.

Earlier this year, Rajkummar Rao was seen alongside Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger. He was also a part of horror-comedy Roohi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.