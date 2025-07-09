Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Announce Their Pregnancy: "Elated"

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa took to social media to announce their first pregnancy today. Sharing a graphic picture with a cradle in the middle, the text on the image read, "Baby on the way."

The couple announced the happy news in a collaboration post and captioned it, "Elated."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for 11 long years before getting married in November 2021. They had first met during a music video shoot titled Yeh Aashiqui. Before that, Patralekhaa had seen him in Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha and found him creepy. However, while working on the music video, they bonded over films, and connected.

Patralekhaa debuted in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in CityLights in 2014.

Earlier, the actor reflected on his wedding with Patralekhaa, sharing that they skipped ceremonies and instead celebrated with a series of parties on repeat.

Asked what part of wedding ceremonies he would still want to be on repeat, Rajkummar told IANS, "At my wedding, we didn't have ceremonies like sangeet or haldi. We just had parties-one during the day on the first day, then another at night. Then came the wedding, followed by another party that night. It was already on a loop!"

"We had theme parties like a pool party and a white party like that," added Rajkummar, who married Patralekhaa in 2021 in Chandigarh after over a decade of dating

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of Maalik on July 11, 2025. Patralekhaa's last release was Phule earlier this year.

