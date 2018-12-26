Rajkummar Rao And Mouni Roy's Made in China Release Date Shifted To Avoid Major Box Office Clashes

Made in China will now hit the screens on August 30

Entertainment | | Updated: December 26, 2018 16:05 IST
Rajkummar Rao at an event in Mumbai


Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. The film was earlier supposed to release on August 15
  2. Saaho, Mission Mangal and Batla House will open on Independence Day
  3. Made in China is directed by Mikhil Musale

Rajkummar Rao's Made in China has been pushed from its original release date of Independence Day 2019 and will now hit the screens on August 30, averting a box office clash with three other films. The film was earlier supposed to release on August 15, a date on which big films such as Prabhas' Saaho, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House are reportedly set to open.

Karan Johar's Brahmastra was also supposed to release during the 2019 Independence Day weekend but Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film will now release in December.

Made in China will be directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. It stars Rajkummar as a struggling Gujarati businessman and his bizarre journey to success. Mouni Roy plays his feisty wife and marks the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

