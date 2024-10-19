Rajkumar Hirani Hints At Collaboration With Vijay Varma: "Actually We're Writing Something"

One of the most versatile actors in the industry today, Vijay Varma's performances have been consistently applauded by both critics and the audience. Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani is the latest to join the bandwagon as he complimented Vijay for his acting. "He's a fantastic actor. I haven't told him yet actually we're writing something, and I would have called him," Rajkumar said at a media event.

This has led to conjecture among fans that a collaboration might be brewing between these two powerhouses and it would be nothing short of extraordinary.

Vijay has caused quite a stir in OTT space with one hit after another. From a double role in Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur to Inspector Karan Anand in Jaane Jaan, his seamless transition into any character has been met with tremendous love and appreciation from audiences.

When asked about his desire to see himself on the big screen, Vijay humbly responded, "Actually, I think I had theatrical before the pandemic. I had 2-3 sometimes 4 releases a year all on the streamers. I have found a great audience on the streaming platforms, and some of the stuff I have done has really translated a lot."

Vijay further shared that he's been approached with good scripts and emphasised his contentment as long as he continues to do quality work. "I don't see a difference in the work. It has been churning out, the quality of work is also improving, and the kind of scripts I'm getting is increasingly better. Do I want to be seen on the big screens? I get to because I go for my premieres, and they all are on the big screen. Do I want others to watch me on the big screen? Yes, make that happen. I don't know how to do it, but I'm sitting with a guy who can actually make it happen."

This potential collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and Vijay Varma is undoubtedly exciting news for fans. On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in Matka King and Ul Jalool Ishq, and his growing filmography is proof of his ever-evolving talent.

