Advertisement

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's Film's Week 1 Report Card

Vettaiyan features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Vettaiyan</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's Film's Week 1 Report Card
Rajinikanth in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Vettaiyan, headlined by Rajinikanth, has struck the right chord with cinema-goers. After a spectacular opening day collection, the cop drama continues to maintain a steady momentum. On Day 7 (October 16), the film earned ₹4.15 at the box office, as per a report by Sacnilk. Taking account of Vettaiyan's week 1 report, the movie's total collection now stands at ₹ 118.80 crore. The Tamil occupancy rate of the actioner recorded 19.34% on its first Wednesday, added the report. Vettaiyan's main plot revolves around the privatisation of education and police encounters. Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati,  Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan appear in crucial roles. The project is backed by  Lyca Productions. 

Back in September, the makers of Vettaiyan dropped a poster featuring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on X (formerly Twitter). It captured the two biggest superstars exuding grim expressions and posing for the lens. Rajinikanth displayed unmatched swag, dressed in a police uniform. Big B, on the other hand, wore a suit. The side note read, “Hunter is on the way! Vettaiyan The Hunter. Prevue is releasing today at PM in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Get ready for a glimpse of the ultimate hunt. Vettaiyan releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada."

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth's friendship dates a long time back. They have previously shared screen space in films like Hum, Geraftaar and Andhaa Kaanoon. Vettaiyan marks their collaboration after 33 years.

In May, Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans to a heartwarming picture with Rajinikanth from the sets of Vettaiyan. The snap showcased their strong camaraderie. The duo were seen twinning in black suits and sharing a warm hug. Both Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan flashed million-dollar smiles. Along with the post, Big B wrote, “Am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn't changed at all .. the same simple humble down earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness.

At Vettaiyan's audio launch event, Rajinikanth shed light on his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan. He also recalled the time when Big B underwent a financial crisis and asked filmmaker Yash Chopra for help. Read all about it here

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Rajinikanth's House Flooded Amid Heavy Rain In Chennai
<i>Vettaiyan</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's Film's Week 1 Report Card
Devara: Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 20: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Enters Rs 500 Crore Club (Globally)
Next Article
Devara: Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 20: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Film Enters Rs 500 Crore Club (Globally)
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com