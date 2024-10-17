<i>Vettaiyan</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's Film's Week 1 Report Card

Vettaiyan, headlined by Rajinikanth, has struck the right chord with cinema-goers. After a spectacular opening day collection, the cop drama continues to maintain a steady momentum. On Day 7 (October 16), the film earned ₹4.15 at the box office, as per a report by Sacnilk. Taking account of Vettaiyan's week 1 report, the movie's total collection now stands at ₹ 118.80 crore. The Tamil occupancy rate of the actioner recorded 19.34% on its first Wednesday, added the report. Vettaiyan's main plot revolves around the privatisation of education and police encounters. Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan appear in crucial roles. The project is backed by Lyca Productions.

Back in September, the makers of Vettaiyan dropped a poster featuring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on X (formerly Twitter). It captured the two biggest superstars exuding grim expressions and posing for the lens. Rajinikanth displayed unmatched swag, dressed in a police uniform. Big B, on the other hand, wore a suit. The side note read, “Hunter is on the way! Vettaiyan The Hunter. Prevue is releasing today at PM in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Get ready for a glimpse of the ultimate hunt. Vettaiyan releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada."

Hunter is on the way! ???? VETTAIYAN THE HUNTER ????️ Prevue is releasing today at 5️⃣ PM in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. ???? Get ready for a glimpse of the ultimate hunt. ????#Vettaiyan ????️ Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!@rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan… pic.twitter.com/YAKZnldh4v — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 25, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth's friendship dates a long time back. They have previously shared screen space in films like Hum, Geraftaar and Andhaa Kaanoon. Vettaiyan marks their collaboration after 33 years.

In May, Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans to a heartwarming picture with Rajinikanth from the sets of Vettaiyan. The snap showcased their strong camaraderie. The duo were seen twinning in black suits and sharing a warm hug. Both Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan flashed million-dollar smiles. Along with the post, Big B wrote, “Am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn't changed at all .. the same simple humble down earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness.

At Vettaiyan's audio launch event, Rajinikanth shed light on his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan. He also recalled the time when Big B underwent a financial crisis and asked filmmaker Yash Chopra for help. Read all about it here: