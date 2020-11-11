Raj Kundra's ROFL Shortcut To Abs Has A Ranveer Singh Connection

Raj Kundra in a still from the video. (courtesy rajkundra9)

Raj Kundra, who frequently shares posts full of humour in the form of his #RajFuntra series, added another one to his collection. On Wednesday morning, Raj Kundra shared a hilarious video on his Instagram profile. Using the ReFace app, Raj Kundra swapped his face with Ranveer Singh in a snippet from the song Ram Ji Ki Chal from the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. He captioned the post: "My abs are coming out nicely. What say, Ranveer Singh? Some mid-week masti #rajfuntra." In the comments section of her husband's post, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Uh! These were not the abs I was talking about."

We would love to see Ranveer Singh's reaction to the post but for now take a look at Raj Kundra's video here:

Raj Kundra, who has been fasting on Karwa Chauth with Shilpa Shetty every year since they got married, shared a meme on the festival this year and he wrote: "To all you wonderful ladies out there and the caring men, wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth. Make sure you drink plenty of water to see you through the day."

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple are parents to son Viaan and a daughter named Samisha. In terms of work, she was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma. She recently shoot for Hungama 2 in Manali.