Raj Kundra On Why He Tells Shilpa Shetty To Prioritise Their Relationship: "If You're In Love..."

Raj Kundra is currently gearing up for the release of his Punjabi debut film Mehr. He recently shed light on the importance of prioritising one's romantic relationship, even after becoming parents. Raj and Shilpa have two children - Viaan and Samisha, and hence emphasised how Indian parents often end up over-focusing on their children, and neglecting their partner.

Raj Kundra recently opened up about telling his wife, actress Shilpa Shetty, to prioritise their relationship.

Highlighting how children will grow up and go away, he further spoke about giving equal importance to the bond shared between the two individuals, besides being parents.

Raj Kundra told FilmyGyan, "Shilpa and I, we're very particular. We have our Friday night date nights where husband and wife go out, and the kids say, 'Where are you going?' I say, now it's mummy's turn, beta. And I always tell Shilpa that Indian parents tend to prioritise kids a bit too much."

Furthermore, he added, "Aur main sabko bolna chahta hu. It's really important that if you are in love, aapke bachche toh ek din bade hoke nikal jayenge, shaadi karke nikal jayenge. By then, you will realise hum itna unke upar concentrate kar rahe the ki jo aapas ka rishta hai, that has melted away. Bahut zaruri hai to prioritise your partner first. (And I want to tell everyone this - it's really important that if you are in love, your children will grow up one day, get married, and leave. By then, you will realise that while you were so focused on them, the relationship between you two has faded away. It's very important to prioritise your partner first. Kids are there, they are priority, but you have to prioritise your relationship."

Shilpa and Raj got engaged in February 2009 and married in November of the same year. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2012 and their daughter, born through surrogacy, in February 2020.

About Mehr

After his acting debut in UT 69 (2023), Raj Kundra is all set to make his debut in the Punjabi industry. Earlier this year, in January, on the occasion of Lohri, Raj Kundra announced his new project, Mehr. He shared a motion poster of the film with a voiceover claiming, "Kaahani sirf hero ki nahi hoti, zero ki bhi hoti hai... (It's a story about zero, and not a hero)."

Sharing the poster, Raj Kundra wrote, "This Lohri, we are overjoyed to announce Mehr - a tale of relationships, love, and life, inspired by the blessings that surround us. As Mehr means blessings, we humbly seek your love and prayers for this special journey. May Wahe Guru's Mehr be with us all as we bring this heartfelt story to life."

The post is now unavailable on his Instagram feed.

Mehr is slated to release on September 5, 2025. Apart from Raj Kundra, the film stars Geeta Basra.

