Raj Kumar Barjatya Remembered By Rajshri Actresses Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor

Producer Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, died in Mumbai on Thursday morning and tributes for the late producer poured in on Twitter. Raj Kumar Barjatya, who is best known for producing films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivaah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo under Rajshri Productions, was remembered by Madhuri Dixit in a heart-wrenching tweet, which said: "A warm soul and a person I'd always look up to. Deeply saddened by the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatya ji. Thank you, for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to Sooraj Barjatya and family. Hope you'll find the strength to grieve this loss." Madhuri famously co-starred with Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya.

Sonam Kapoor, who became a Rajshri Production heroine with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, starring opposite Salman Khan, also poured her heart out for the late producer in a note and wrote: "I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Rajkumar Barjatya's passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones."

Actress Swara Bhasker, who co-starred with Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, also tweeted to say: "RIP Raj Kumar Barjatya sir. You were the kindest, sweetest, most generous souls and most wonderful people I've ever met. I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with you and your enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences to Rajshri family. A loss for us all."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose breakthrough film Saaransh was produced by Rajshri Productions, was one of the first celebrities to condole Raj Kumar Barjatya's death on Twitter: "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatya ji. Had known him since my first film Saaransh. Most humble and amazingly knowledgeable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him. Om Shanti."

On Thursday morning, a statement from Rajshri Productions read: "It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul rest in peace." The cremation is scheduled for later today at Worli crematorium. Raj Kumar Barjatya was admitted in Mumbai's Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital after suffering heart attack on Tuesday, reported trade analyst Komal Nahta. He is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj Barjatya.