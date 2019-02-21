Sooraj Barjatya's Father Raj Kumar Barjatya Dies in Mumbai

Raj Kumar Barjatya's photo was shared by Rajshri Productions. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, died in Mumbai on Thursday, read a post shared on the official Instagram handle of Rajshri Productions. "It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest in peace," the post read. Raj Kumar Barjatya produced films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivaah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo under the Rajshri Productions banner. All the aforementioned films were directed by his son Sooraj Barjatya.

Actor Anupam Kher, who owes his big Bollywood break, Saaransh, to Rajshri productions, wrote in a condolence tweet: "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatya ji. Had known him since my first film Saaransh. Most humble and amazingly knowledgeable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him. #OmShanti."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh was among the first from the film industry to post a condolence message for the Barjatya family on social media. He wrote: "Shocked and saddened to learn of Rajkumar Barjatya ji's demise... Raj Babu - as he was affectionately called - was an extremely soft-spoken person... Heartfelt condolences to Sooraj, the Barjatya family and #Rajshri parivaar."

Raj Kumar Barjatya is survived by his wife Sudha Barjatya and son Sooraj Barjatya. Rajshri Productions was founded by Raj Kumar Barjatya's father Tarachand Barjatya, who backed critically-acclaimed films like Tapasya (which won a National Award in 1975), Chitchor and Saaransh.