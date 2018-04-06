Raj Kishore, Sholay And Padosan Actor, Dies of heart Attack At 85

Raj Kishore was cremated on Friday in Mumbai

Entertainment | | Updated: April 06, 2018 23:10 IST
Raj Kishore in Sholay.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Raj Kishore died of a heart attack
  2. He died at his home in Mumbai
  3. Apart from Sholay, Raj Kishore featured in films such as Padosan
Actor Raj Kishore, who played the role of one of the prisoners in Ramesh Sippy-directed Sholay, died on Thursday. He was 85."He was keeping unwell, had some stomach issues. But he was not bedridden. He had suffered a heart attack few days back. He passed away late last night at his residence in Goregaon," said actor Nupur Alankar, a member of Cine and TV Artists' Association (CINTAA).

The funeral took place at Aarey Crematorium today morning, he said.

Some of Raj Kishore's notable performances were in the films Padosan, Deewar, Ram Aur Shyam, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Aasmaan, Bombay To Goa and Karan Arjun.

He is survived by wife and a son.

