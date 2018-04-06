Raj Kishore, Sholay And Padosan Actor, Dies of heart Attack At 85 Raj Kishore was cremated on Friday in Mumbai

Sholay, died on Thursday. He was 85."He was keeping unwell, had some stomach issues. But he was not bedridden. He had suffered a heart attack few days back. He passed away late last night at his residence in Goregaon," said actor Nupur Alankar, a member of Cine and TV Artists' Association (CINTAA).



The funeral took place at Aarey Crematorium today morning, he said.



Some of Raj Kishore's notable performances were in the films Padosan, Deewar, Ram Aur Shyam, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Karishma Kudrat Kaa, Aasmaan, Bombay To Goa and Karan Arjun.



He is survived by wife and a son.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



