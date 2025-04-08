<i>Raid 2</i> Trailer: An Epic Showdown Between Ajay Devgn And Riteish Deshmukh

The trailer of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 is out today. Sequel to the 2018 film, the trailer amalgamates nostalgia along with a new battle of power. The trailer opens with Ajay Devgn banging on the door of a powerful politician Riteish Deshmukh (Dadabhai) for his 75th raid.

Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn's character) is back and he won't sleep in peace until he excavates the black stashes at Dadabhai's place. But it won't be an easy investigation as Riteish Deshmukh won't surrender until he plays all his cards.

The bottom line of the trailer is summed up in one dialogue - Riteish Deshmukh asks Ajay Devgn, "Pandava kab se Chakravyuh rach ne laga?" "Kaun kaha mein Pandava hoon, mein toh pura Mahabharat hoon</i>," comes Ajay Devgn's reply.

The trailer is replete with nostalgic elements as Saurabh Shukla (he was the villain in Raid) has a few cameo appearances, reminding the audience of Amay Patnaik's indomitable spirit. Vaani Kapoor plays Ajay Devgn's wife in the film.

Sharing the trailer, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Ek taraf satta, dusri taraf sach - Yeh RAID ab aur badi ho chuki hai." Take a look:

Raid 2 is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 hit Raid. The first instalment was inspired by a real-life Income Tax raid from the 1980s and received widespread acclaim.

Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film also featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz in key roles.

Coming back to Raid 2, the film will be released on May 1, 2025 in theatres.