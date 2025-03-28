<i>Raid</i> 2 Teaser: Ajay Devgn AKA Amay Patnaik Returns To Write New <i>Mahabharat</i> With Riteish Deshmukh

The teaser of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 was released on Friday. The teaser is replete with some familiar tropes, sharp dialogues and actions. The teaser introduces Ajay Devgn, who is reprising his role as a tough IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the film. Saurabh Shukla as Rameshwar Singh AKA, who was the villain in the first instalment, teases viewers with the antagonist of this film - Riteish Deshmukh (Dadabhai).

In the teaser, Ajay Devgn is introduced with his previous track records - he had conducted 74 raids and was transferred to multiple places for his reluctance to surrender. Saurabh Shukla, who is in jail now, wonders who Patnaik is after now. The teaser then introduces Riteish Deshmukh as Dadabhai - a powerful political leader.

The teaser is punctuated with sharp exchanges between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. Ajay Devgn says, "Mein pura Mahabharat hu (I am the Mahabharat)," prompting whistles from the audience.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Raid 2 is the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 hit Raid. The first instalment was inspired by a real-life Income Tax raid from the 1980s and received widespread acclaim.

Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film also featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz in key roles.

Coming back to Raid 2, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor will also be seen in the film. The film will be released on May 1, 2025 in theatres.