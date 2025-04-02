Kajol's Birthday Wish For Husband Ajay Devgn: "Thank You For Always Being Older Than Me"

Ajay Devgn turns 56 today. On the special occasion, Ajay got a hilarious birthday wish from his wife, Kajol. She shared a loved-up picture with the actor on Instagram.

The image featured the couple dressed in matching black ensembles, with their arms around each other.

In the caption, Kajol wrote, "All the cool people were born in August but we don't mind wishing u a happy birthday ;) …. thank u for always being older than me."

Earlier in February, Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Ajay shared a throwback picture with Kajol on Instagram. The second image in the carousel post featured animated characters.

"Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us," the actor wrote in the caption.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married on February 24, 1999. The couple have two beautiful children, a daughter, Nysa and a son, Yug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in Azaad, a period drama set in pre-independence India. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film featured Ajay as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. The actor will next be seen in Raid 2.

On the other hand, Kajol was last seen in Netflix's original film, Do Patti. The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and featured Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in key roles.

The actress will next be seen in the supernatural horror film, Maa. The project will star Kajol as the lead, alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in supporting roles.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa will release on June 27, 2025.

Kajol's lineup further includes Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma. She will also be a part of Charan Tej Uppalapati's Maharagni- Queen of Queens.