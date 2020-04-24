Rahul Khanna, In A Sunny State Of Mind, Shares Throwback Pic

Rahul Khanna shared this image. (courtesy mrkhanna)

Highlights Rahul Khanna shared a sun-soaked picture on Instagram

"Until then, basking in the knowledge," he wrote

"Someday we'll be, once again, by the sea," wrote Rahul Khanna

Hello there, Rahul Khanna! We love going through the actor's Instagram profile and his latest entry is a quick reminder of why we do that. The actor, on Friday, posted a throwback picture from the time when he could be seen chilling by the sea ( his caption suggests so ). Mr Khanna looks every bit charming, in a pair of sunglasses and sans shirt. The actor, who has quite a bit of a reputation for his witty captions and his quirky sense of humour, accompanied the post with a hilarious write-up. He wrote in his caption: "Someday we'll be, once again, by the sea! (Until then, basking in the knowledge that I'm safer at home )." He added the hashtags #stayhome, #staysafe and #flashbackfriday to his post.

Check out the post, you can thank us later:

During the lockdown, cooking kept Rahul Khanna busy. Sharing a glimpse of his home-cooked meal, the Wake Up Sid actor wrote on Instagram: "Wish you were here!#sundaydinner #spaghettiaglioeolio #stayhome #staysafe."

Mr Khanna's "staycation" also included a little bit of reading.

Rahul Khanna made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth, which got him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. He has also starred in films such as The Emperor's Club, Dil Kabaddi, Love Aaj Kal, Wake Up Sid and Fire Flies, which remains his last film so far. On TV, Rahul Khanna has been part of shows such as The Americans and the Hindi remake of the popular TV series 24.