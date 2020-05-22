Raghu Ram's 'Hard-Working Friend', Who Was Once His Driver, Died Of COVID-19

Raghu Ram shared this photo featuring Abdul Rauf (courtesy instaraghu)

TV personalities Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman, in separate posts on Instagram, revealed that one of their closest acquaintances died of COVID-19 on Thursday night. Mourning the death of Abdul Rauf, who initially worked as Raghu Ram's driver but later joined Raghu and Rajiv's production studio Monozygotic, Raghu wrote: "I lost you last night to COVID-19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in production of many shows, rising to the top as Head of Production for Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort."

Raghu, who also shared a photo of himself and Abdul Rauf, added in his post: "There was so much more to achieve, my friend. So many more battles to fight side by side. I can't begin to tell you how much I'll miss you. I still can't believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark! This was not how it was supposed to end. Goodbye, Abdul. This will never be ok."

Meanwhile, Rajiv fondly remembered his association with Abdul Rauf in these words: "RIP Abdul Bhai. My comrade. My brother in arms. Our journey together has been long. And you grew from a driver to the Head of Production in my company. From a colleague to a friend. The purity of your heart and genuine approach to work and friendships have left an indelible mark on me. Sadly, our journey together ended here. This pic is less than a year ago. Us in Ladakh. If only I had known. Love forever, bhaijaan. Zygotes for life... and beyond."

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India and registered 2,345 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period as of Thursday evening - this was the fifth consecutive day in which the state reported more than 2,000 new cases. Mumbai, the worst-affected metro city, crossed the 25,000-case mark at the same time with 1,382 new cases as of Thursday.

Raghu and Rajiv launched their own content studio Monozygotic Solutions in 2014. They are best known for producing and hosting MTV Roadies. Raghu and Rajiv live in the same building but are quarantined separately with their families in different floors.