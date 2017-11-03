Race 3 Cast Revealed: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Will Be Joined By...

Ready to race with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez on Eid next year? Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol are. The full cast of Remo D'Souza's Race 3 has been revealed and all our expectations have come true. Ahead of the big announcement, speculation about the film's cast had roped in names likes Daisy Shah, Saqib and Bobby Deol, and, now we learn it's actually true! The wait is not far for Race 3 to go on floors - here's what the makers tweeted: "Race3 Shoot beings on 9th November!! Here are some photos from the set. More updates to follow soon." Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Race 3 will be Salman Khan's Eid offering next year.
Cast Reveal #Race3 @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala @remodsouza @rameshtaurani #Eid2018 — Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) November 2, 2017
#Race3 Shoot beings on 9th November!! Here are some photos from the set. More updates to follow soon. #Eid2018 @RameshTaurani @remodsouza — Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) November 1, 2017
Apart from Salman, Jacqueline and Daisy, the rest of the cast has reportedly been finalised after also considering actors like Sooraj Pancholi, Aditya Roy Kapur abd Sidharth Malhotra. But it's Saqib Saleem, who scored the empty slot. "Saqib's role will also have negative shades to it like the rest of the cast," a source close to the production team told Pinkvilla. Daisy Shah will reportedly be paired opposite Bobby Deol.
Race 3 is Salman Khan's debut stint with the action-thriller franchise but has already reportedly suggested changes to the script. According to a report in DNA stated, Salman wants the makers to infuse more humour, revise the drug-racket angle and tone down the intimate scenes: "He doesn't want them squirming in their seats. He doesn't want even one steamy scene or something that people in the family cannot watch together," the source told DNA.
Jacqueline featured in 2013's Race 2. The former entries to the Race franchise were helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan, who handed over the reins to Remo D'Souza this time.
Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the Race franchise headliner, who, however, has no qualms about the new cast: "Who better than Salman Khan for this? I wish both of them luck," he told PTI.
Salman Khan is bringing the race to theatres near you on Eid 2018.