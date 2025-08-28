R Madhavan Recalls <i>3 Idiots</i> Shoot As He Gets Stranded In Leh Amid Heavy Rain: "I Hope I Can Get Back Home"

Actor R Madhavan has found himself stranded in Leh due to continuous rainfall.

What's Happening

On his Instagram Stories, he shared a short video from his hotel room, showing snow-covered mountain peaks under cloudy skies.

In the clip, the actor said, "End of August, and we already got snow in the mountaintops at Ladakh. I'm stuck in Leh because the airports have been shut down due to incessant rain for the last four days. Somehow, every time I come to shoot in Ladakh, that's what happens."

R Madhavan Recalls 3 Idiots Shoot

R Madhavan also recalled a similar experience from his 3 Idiots shoot nearly two decades ago. "I came here last in 2008 for the 3 Idiots shoot at Pangong Lake, and we had to wait because it snowed all of a sudden in August, and now this. But still breathtakingly beautiful. I hope the sky clears up today and the planes are able to land and I can get back home," he said.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Stuck in Leh again.. 😲 No flights. Rain after 17 years."

Background

In 2009, R Madhavan starred alongside Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Mona Singh in Rajkumar Hirani's film 3 Idiots, which was shot partly in Ladakh.

On Wednesday, heavy rains forced the closure of Leh Airport's runway, leading to several flight cancellations. Delhi Airport also issued an advisory confirming that operations to Leh had been affected.

Madhavan was last seen with Fatima Sana Shaikh in the Netflix romantic comedy Aap Jaisa Koi, directed by Vivek Soni. His next release is Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, which is scheduled to hit theatres on December 5. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.