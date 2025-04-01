Dharmendra Undergoes Eye Surgery At 89: "I Am Strong, <i>Abhi Bhi Bahut Dum Hai</i>"

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently underwent an eye graft surgery. The star was spotted in Mumbai with a bandaged eye on Tuesday.

In a video shared on Instagram, Dharmendra was seen dressed in a printed shirt, black pants, and a black hat as he exited the hospital. While walking towards his car, the actor stopped to interact with the paparazzi.

He said, “I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. (Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have the spirit. My eye has undergone an eye graft, I am strong.)"

Dharmendra further expressed his love for his fans and said, “Love you, my audience and my fans."

Last month, Dharmendra attended the Loveyapa screening in Mumbai.

The film features Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in lead roles. A heartwarming moment from the event captured Rekha greeting Dharmendra by touching his feet. The duo have shared screen space in several films like Ram Balram, Kahani Kismat Ki, Ghazab, Keemat, and Kasam Suhaag Ki.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film received much love from the audience. Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Grusha Kapoor, and Ashish Verma were also part of the movie.

In the coming months, Dharmendra will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The film is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The soldier was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life.

Ikkis also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, in pivotal roles.