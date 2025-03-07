Aamir Khan's 60th Birthday To Be Celebrated With A Special Film Festival Honouring His Legacy

PVR INOX on Friday announced a film festival—"Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar”—to celebrate the actor's 60th birthday. He will turn a year older on March 14, 2025.

As part of the festival, movies featuring Aamir Khan will be screened in several cities across the country. The event will showcase his iconic films, celebrating his legacy and impactful journey in the industry.

PVR INOX Limited's Managing Director, Ajay Bijli, expressed his admiration for Aamir Khan's contributions to the industry and said, "We are delighted to celebrate Aamir Khan, a true torchbearer of Indian cinema. He has never shied away from courageous scripts and has played a pivotal role in shaping the film industry as we know it today.”

“Watching 3 Idiots made us realise the importance of chasing excellence over success—something that has always been at the core of Aamir's philosophy. Aamir Khan's films have conveyed powerful messages while simultaneously breaking box office records, setting benchmarks that few can match,” he added.

As per reports, Aamir Khan will host a grand and star-studded party on his milestone birthday.

The guest list for the celebration includes Aamir's close friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, along with actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Shabana Azmi. Notably, this will mark the first time Aamir hosts such a large-scale celebration.

A source close to the PK actor revealed, “Aamir is feeling grateful and content. He wants to share his joy with everyone who has been a part of his journey.”

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which is a sequel to his 2007 film, Taare Zameen Par.