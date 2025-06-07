Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma's Car Vandalised In London, Luxury Bags Stolen. Watch Video

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sunanda Sharma's car was broken into during her trip to London, with valuables stolen. The stolen items included two Louis Vuitton bags, a suitcase, and a handbag. She shared a video showing her damaged Jaguar with shattered windows and glass inside.

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma recently shared a distressing experience she faced during her trip to London.

What

The singer revealed that her car was broken into and valuables worth lakhs were stolen.

In the video, Sunanda is seen standing next to her damaged Jaguar, showing shattered windows and glass scattered across the seats and pavement.

She appeared visibly shaken but composed as she documented the aftermath.

Among the stolen items were two Louis Vuitton bags, a suitcase, and a handbag.

"Everything is gone," she said in Punjabi, pointing towards the car. "Both were my favourite. They've taken everything," she added.

In the caption accompanying the video, Sunanda wrote, "Ve main jehde paase vekhaa, mainu chor disde. UK waaleyo eh koi gal te nai na. Sari raat neend nai aayi baadshaho. Kehda LV te Kehda Prada, oh gya oh gya oh gya." She added, "Maybe we were saved from something worse."

Background

This is not the first time Sunanda has opened up about personal struggles. Earlier this year, she filed an FIR against music producer Pinky Dhaliwal, alleging financial exploitation and mental harassment.

In a now-deleted post, she had shared the emotional toll the situation took on her, writing that she often cried alone at night and sometimes contemplated suicide. "They treat us like beggars," she wrote in the post.

Sunanda Sharma rose to fame with her debut single Billi Akh and went on to deliver hits like Jaani Tera Naa, Patake and Tere Naal Nachna. Apart from her music career, she has also acted in Punjabi films.

In A Nutshell

