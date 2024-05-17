Cannes 2024: Stop, Wait And See Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma's Red Carpet Debut

Sunanda Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: sunanda_ss)

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma, best known for hits such as Mummy Nu Pasand and Chandigarh ka Chhokra, made her red carpet debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The singer recently shared pictures from her red carpet moment on her Instagram handle. For her big day, Sunanda sported an ivory salwar kameez. She completed her look with an antique nose ring and a maang teeka.

In addition to her red carpet appearance, Sunanda Sharma also attended the Bharat Parva, a celebration of Indian cinema and culture on the global stage. During the event, she sang songs such as Meri Mummy Nu, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, and Ik Taara Bajda Ve among others.

For the unversed, Sunanda Sharma was also invited to a private dinner with India's Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

According to IANS, Sunanda opened up about her experience at the Cannes Film Festival and said, “It is an incredible honour to represent my culture and roots at the Cannes Film Festival. Being here is not just a personal achievement, but a victory for the entire Punjabi community. I hope this moment inspires others to embrace and celebrate their heritage proudly.”

Joining her at Cannes this year will be actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala, Jacqueline Fernandes and Kiara Advani. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut on Wednesday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, walked the red carpet on Thursday.