Pulkit Samrat's Shoutout To Richa Chadha's Heeramandi Teaser: 'Stunning'

A still from Heeramandi trailer. (courtesy: netflixindia)

The long-awaited introductory teasers of Heeramandi cast, was dropped on Wednesday. Richa Chadha's teaser impressed audiences, including her close friend and Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat. The Fukrey actor gave a shoutout to Richa's role in the series and expressed his admiration. Pulkit Samrat shared the video on his Instagram story and wrote, "Riches!!! Stunning. Hum Heeramandi dekhne ko tarsein (We are dying to watch Heeramandi). ICYDK, Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat worked together in the Fukrey franchise. Their last on-screen collaboration was in Fukrey 3.

On Wednesday, the makers of Heeramandi dropped Richa Chadha's introductory teaser and wrote, "A symphony of love and betrayal, Lajjo's resilience echoes in the halls of Shahi Mahal. The gorgeous Richa Chaddha stars as Lajjo!"

Opening up about her role in Heeramandi, Richa Chadha told HT, "Carefully observing, learning from and taking lessons from Meena Kumari ji's character in Pakeezah was a truly enriching and deeply transforming experience for me ahead of shooting for Heeramandi. In the movie Pakezah, Meena Kumari's character has a certain tragic depth and complexity that resonated with Lajjo, the character that I play in the show. I worked on the voice and diction, while studying Meenaji's work, to the point of imitation sometimes. I felt like I was walking in the footsteps of a cinematic legend, and it was an honour to pay tribute to Meena Kumari ji through my portrayal of Lajjo."

Heeramandi marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's venture into the realm of web series, promising viewers an immersive experience like never before. Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, Heeramandi unravels the intricate power dynamics between the revered 'tawaifs' and the influential 'nawabs' who visit their palaces. Amidst the fervour of the burgeoning freedom movement, even the women of Heeramandi find themselves entangled in the winds of change.

The main trailer of Heeramandi was dropped earlier this month. The nearly three-minute clip showed Manisha Koirala playing the role of the matriarch overseeing the palace, where women are groomed in the art of enticing men through dance and singing. Sonakshi Sinha embodies the spirit of rebellion, striving to carve her own path amid societal constraints. Aditi Rao Hydari's character emerges as a pivotal figure in the freedom struggle, leading a spirited revolt against oppression.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah. Heeramandi will premiere on May 1.