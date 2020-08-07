'Properly Attired Or Not', Katrina Kaif Is Always Ready For This Sport

Katrina Kaif shared this photo (courtesy katrinakaif)

It was only in May that Katrina Kaif told Arjun Kapoor that she was missing playing cricket a lot. On Friday, the Sooryavanshi actress dedicated a separate post to her favourite sport, describing her current mood, with what appears to be a throwback. "Missing cricket," Katrina captioned her photo, in which she can be seen chilling with a cricket bat and a ball - Katrina sports a salwar kameez in the photo. The reason why Katrina's attire deserves a mention here is because of what she wrote in the second part of her caption: "Always ready to play, properly attired or no," wrote Katrina.

Here's what she shared on Friday:

In May, responding to an ROFL post by Arjun Kapoor, which was about finding alternate means to play cricket in times of social distancing, Katrina confessed she totally relates to it. Here's Arjun Kapoor's self-explanatory post and Katrina's comment.

Previously, Katrina made her love for cricket pretty evident on the sets of her films. Here's a video from Tiger Zinda Hai sets, when her batting skills were being fine tuned: "My own cricket team (just hear the fake appreciation for my "shots".) Surfing done, volleyball done... cricket? Work in practice."

On the sets of Bharat, Katrina was somewhat busy doing this: "Some room for improvement in my swing, but overall not a bad all-rounder."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2019 movie Bharat. Her upcoming project is Sooryavanshi, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar. With several films making their way to OTT platforms for release, Sooryavanshi is said to be opening in theatres during Diwali.