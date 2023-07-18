Project K At Comic Con: Baahubali Brothers Prabhas And Rana Daggubati Are In USA For The Event

Image was instagrammed by Vyjayanthi Movies.(Courtesy: vyjayanthimovies)

The Internet is abuzz with Project K updates and no we are not complaining. Only moments after treating fans to the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film, the makers dropped a candid image of the film stars Rana Daggubati and Prabhas, announcing their arrival in the USA prior to team Project K's massive stint at the Comic-Con in San Diego. Sharing an image of the "men" with their backs to the camera, the official page of Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, "The men have landed in the USA 🇺🇸. See you in San Diego on July 20th." For those seeking context, Prabhas is a part of the stellar cast of Nag Ashwin's Project K alongside Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and others. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati played the role of brothers in the blockbuster Baahubali series.

While in Los Angeles, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati was seen making the most of his trip. On Monday, he uploaded a short video of himself shot inside a generative AI studio Ikonz. This was followed by what seemed a selfie of the star in a white T-shirt and a cool cap. Take a look at the Instagram story below:

Earlier in the day, the first look of Deepika Padukone from Project K was released. The poster was shared by Vyjayanthi Movies with the caption, “In her eyes, she carries the hope of a new world. @deepikapadukone from #ProjectK.”

In her eyes she carries the hope of a new world 🌍 @deepikapadukone from #ProjectKpic.twitter.com/RUt9T1MAyZ — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) July 18, 2023

Deepika Padukone and the rest of the cast recently made exciting announcements on their social media platforms, revealing that Project K would be featured at this year's Comic-Con in San Diego. With this Project K will be the first-ever Indian movie to be showcased at the renowned event. Deepika Padukone expressed her pride by posting on Instagram, "Proud to be a part of the first-ever Indian movie to go to Comic Con. See you there."

Ahead of the big day, a billboard of Project K saying, “First glimpse on July 20” was seen at Times Square in New York City.

At the Comic-Con in San Diego which will be held from July 20-23rd, the team of Project K will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date.

Project K is slated to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages on January 12, 2024.