Producers Body Mulls Legal Action Against Influencers For "Extortion" In Movie Reviews: "It's An Alarming Trend"

The surge of self-proclaimed reviewers in the Indian film industry has sparked intense debates about credibility, fairness, and the growing influence of social media opinions. Many actors and filmmakers have already expressed concern over the lack of accountability, but now a prominent film producers' association has formally stepped in, calling out what it describes as unethical and damaging practices.

The Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), which represents more than 375 leading film and television producers across India, announced that it is consulting legal experts to explore all possible civil and criminal actions against what it calls "extortion" by certain influencers.

According to the IFTPC, some influencers are deliberately posting negative reviews with the intent to harm a film's reputation and box-office performance, a move the body claims amounts to outright extortion. The association warned that strict legal action could follow against those found guilty of trying to sabotage films through such tactics.

In its official statement, the council highlighted "an alarming trend where certain social media influencers are engaging in predatory practices by threatening to release malicious and disparaging reviews or reaction videos of films, series, and other audiovisual content, coupled with demands for payment from producers".

It further added that "if these demands are not met, these influencers threaten to launch targeted campaigns designed to deliberately sabotage a project's reception and commercial viability".

The council clarified that it is not against freedom of speech and welcomes genuine, constructive criticism from reviewers and audiences alike. However, it stressed that these "acts of extortion by some unscrupulous individuals go far beyond the purview of legitimate reviewing and are causing a grave threat to the creative and economic health of the Indian film and entertainment industry".

The IFTPC has urged producers to immediately report such cases and assured that strong, exemplary action will be taken against anyone misusing social media influence for monetary gain.