Priyanka Chopra Roasts Trolls Who Criticised Her For Choosing Hot Dog Over <i>Vada Pav</i>: "Didn't Know There Was A..."

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra has clapped back at a food vlogger and other social media users in her inimitable Desi Girl way after the actor was criticised online for choosing international street food over Indian fare.

What's Happening

While promoting her latest film Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra had a Q&A session with an American journalist who asked her to make a choice between some of her favourite street foods.

Asked what she would pick empanadas and samosas, the actor said, "Depends on the mood".

Between enchiladas and chicken tikka masala, Priyanka Chopra gave a safe answer, "Both".

And, given a choice between hot dog and vada pav, the actor said, "I love vada pav, but hot dog is my weakness."

This is something that didn't go down well with a section of social media users, including food vlogger Pushpek Sidhu, popular on Instagram for reviewing how people around the world consume famous dishes from the Indian subcontinent.

He shared his reaction to Priyanka Chopra's food picks on his Instagram Story, writing "Ain't no way".

A few hours later, the actor shared Pushpek Sidhu's post on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Wow Bro! Didn't know there was a syllabus for being desi. It's not that serious. #vadapav vs #hotdog."

Pushpek Sidhu then reshared Priyanka Chopra's response, saying "I eat samosa, I breathe samosa, I sleep samosa. My whole personality is samosa, in fact, my life revolves around samosa. For me, it's very serious @priyankachopra (crying laughing emoji)"

What Others Said About Priyanka Chopra Being Not Desi Enough Anymore

There was a flurry of reactions on social media after the video went viral, with a few slamming the actor for "trying to be white so badly" and that choosing hot dog over vada pav was "blasphemy".

Then there were some who came out in support of Priyanka Chopra.

It's hilarious how these dumbass bitches spiral and call Priyanka 'not desi enough' for choosing a hot dog over vada pav, while she's out here making her white ass husband and in-laws not just sit through, but actually perform full on Hindu pujas and rituals.😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/8m6x4whzYK — SAMBIT (@GirlDontYell) July 10, 2025

priyanka chopra ate and left no crumbs lol



dawg even i would choose pizza over biryani tht doesn't make any lesss of an indian stay in the fvcking limit pic.twitter.com/8kVeQEyVZC — aqeela⁷ (@donttalkpls23) July 10, 2025

Someone on reddit just said "does she (Priyanka Chopra) even know what hot dogs are made of?" And THAT, my friends made me pause and think WHAT and who do you think Priyanka miss world global icon Chopra is? Your RANI/SHASHI type gawar city girl? what goes on in your minds lmao pic.twitter.com/4ehgu2D118 — ×͜× || sᴡᴀɢ ᴇʀᴀ ♬ˎˊ˗ (@mrsginnymalfoy) July 10, 2025

The world after Priyanka Chopra chose hot dogs pic.twitter.com/tgYZPgCRLo — varsham (@v327_) July 10, 2025

In A Nutshell

Priyanka Chopra chose hot dog over vada pav in a fun conversation about street foods while promoting her latest film Heads of State and the Internet had a meltdown. At the end, the Desi Girl emerged the winner, saying there's no syllabus for being desi.