Priyanka Chopra Roasts Trolls Who Criticised Her For Choosing Hot Dog Over Vada Pav: "Didn't Know There Was A..."

Priyanka Chopra schooled her critics in the most Desi Girl manner

Read Time: 2 mins
Priyanka Chopra Roasts Trolls Who Criticised Her For Choosing Hot Dog Over <i>Vada Pav</i>: "Didn't Know There Was A..."
Some came out in support of Priyanka Chopra.

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra has clapped back at a food vlogger and other social media users in her inimitable Desi Girl way after the actor was criticised online for choosing international street food over Indian fare.

While promoting her latest film Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra had a Q&A session with an American journalist who asked her to make a choice between some of her favourite street foods.

Asked what she would pick empanadas and samosas, the actor said, "Depends on the mood".

Between enchiladas and chicken tikka masala, Priyanka Chopra gave a safe answer, "Both".

And, given a choice between hot dog and vada pav, the actor said, "I love vada pav, but hot dog is my weakness."

This is something that didn't go down well with a section of social media users, including food vlogger Pushpek Sidhu, popular on Instagram for reviewing how people around the world consume famous dishes from the Indian subcontinent.

He shared his reaction to Priyanka Chopra's food picks on his Instagram Story, writing "Ain't no way".

A few hours later, the actor shared Pushpek Sidhu's post on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Wow Bro! Didn't know there was a syllabus for being desi. It's not that serious. #vadapav vs #hotdog."

Pushpek Sidhu then reshared Priyanka Chopra's response, saying "I eat samosa, I breathe samosa, I sleep samosa. My whole personality is samosa, in fact, my life revolves around samosa. For me, it's very serious @priyankachopra (crying laughing emoji)"

What Others Said About Priyanka Chopra Being Not Desi Enough Anymore

There was a flurry of reactions on social media after the video went viral, with a few slamming the actor for "trying to be white so badly" and that choosing hot dog over vada pav was "blasphemy".

Then there were some who came out in support of Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra chose hot dog over vada pav in a fun conversation about street foods while promoting her latest film Heads of State and the Internet had a meltdown. At the end, the Desi Girl emerged the winner, saying there's no syllabus for being desi.

Priyanka Chopra, Hot Dog Vs Vada Pav, Indian Street Food
