Priyanka Chopra's Sunday Fun With Daughter Malti Marie And Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent the weekend with their daughter Malti Marie Jonas at their Los Angeles home. The actress has dropped several pictures on her Instagram handle offering a glimpse of her perfect Sunday enjoying pool time with her family. In one of the images, Priyanka and Nick can be seen inside the pool with their daughter Malti Marie happily posing for the camera. The actress has added a white heart emoticon to cover her daughter's face. She also shared a solo picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it as: "Sundaze," followed by heart emoticons. In the image, she is standing beside the pool in a black and white outfit. She completed her look with a black cap.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a glimpse of a table laden with tasty delicacies and captioned it as: "Look how stunning". Followed by the image of her daughter's hand resting on a cloth napkin. Sharing the image, she captioned it as, "MM approved (baby and read heart emoticons) and tagged Sona Home. For those who don't know, Sona Home is Priyanka's Indian homeware line.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday in Mexico with her family and friends, including mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Parineeti Chopra and friend Natasha Poonawalla. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote a long note thanking everyone for making her birthday special. An excerpt from the note read, "The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my Nick Jonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday... you really know how to love baby. I'm a lucky girl. I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world."

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her kitty - It's All Coming Back to Me and Citadel.