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Priyanka Chopra With Choreographer Bosco Martis In A BTS From SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Shoot

The film will release in theatres in April, 2027

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Priyanka Chopra With Choreographer Bosco Martis In A BTS From SS Rajamouli's <i>Varanasi</i> Shoot
Priyanka Chopra with Bosco Martis in a BTS shot
  • Priyanka Chopra is making her comeback with SS Rajamouli's film Varanasi
  • Varanasi was officially titled at an event in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025
  • Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra are paired together for the first time
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Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her big comeback with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi. The actress has come to India quite often in the last few months to shoot the film in Hyderabad and other parts of India. A fan page dedicated to the actress shared a BTS picture featuring the Desi girl and choreographer Bosco Martis.

The caption read, "A picture of Priyanka (from the Hyderabad schedule) with Bosco Martis, who coordinated a big choreography for Varanasi."

About Varanasi

The official title of the film was unveiled at the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025.

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra have been paired for the first time. 

Recently, director SS Rajamouli confirmed Varanasi's connection to the epic Ramayana. Speaking to Polygon, the director said, "All my films are inspired by the epics of (Lord) Rama." He further added, "In this film, I have a chance to actually take an actual episode from the Ramayana itself and present it in this way."

Asked about how he will make the film approachable to every age group, Rajamouli said it's his duty to make such a film.

"It is my job to make you not feel lost, to make the film in such a way that it's not taxing your mind." He added, "You might not understand the whole story of Rama, but there is no need to. If you understand the emotions of the characters, you'll understand what is happening."

The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will play the antagonist.

The film is slated for release on April 7, 2027.

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