Priyanka Chopra Takes Daughter Malti Marie On Her First Roller Coaster Ride: "We Went Four Times"

Priyanka Chopra took her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on an adventure at Orlando's Disney Land. She re-shared a story by her best friend Tamanna Dutt's husband Sudeep Dutt, a Noida based entrepreneur.

The videos re-shared shows Malti walking hand-in-hand with her friend and meeting Mickey Mouse. There was also the video of a roller coaster ride that Priyanka was excited for.

What's Happening

Priyanka Chopra's daughter went on her first roller coaster ride at Disney Land in Orlando, and had a blast.

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

She re-shared a story put up by her friend Sudeep Dutt. It features a video of a roller coaster, she captioned it, "MM's first roller coaster ride, we went four times! My girl."

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Fans reacted to the same, by commenting, "Awww so sweet", while someone else wrote, "It's magical."

About Nick And Priyanka

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in 2018. They welcomed their babygirl Malti in 2022, via surrogacy.

Work

On the work front, Priyanka is busy with SS Rajamouli's next titled SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. She also has Heads Of State, Citadel 2, and The Bluff in the lineup.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas is busy with his Broadway shows.

