Priyanka Chopra And Zeenat Aman's Instagram Exchange Is Winning The Internet

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Zeenat Aman's Instagram timeline is a gift that keeps on giving. The actress shares posts on subjects ranging from cinema to motherhood. Now, the veteran star has shared a behind-the-scenes image from a shoot. In the picture, she is seen being attended to by her team. Along with the black and white image, Zeenat Aman also posted a beautiful caption as always. In it, she spoke about how it takes an army of technicians to achieve a beautiful shot on celluloid. She wrote, “The madness behind the poise, caught on a black and white film camera by @tanyyaa.a_. They say that comparison is the thief of joy, and here's your Saturday evening reminder that you don't need to look like the people you see on television or Instagram or magazines.”

Zeenat Aman explained, “The flawless faces on your screen are made possible by an army of technicians - make-up artists, hairdressers, lighting personnel, stylists, camerapersons, and increasingly photoshop experts I hear! Remember that we're performers, this is our job. Enjoy the aesthetics, be inspired, but take it all with more than a pinch of salt. Life is too short for looking good to get in the way of having fun, right?”

Echoing the sentiments shared by most of us, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Icon,” with a clap emoji. To this, Zeenat Aman sweetly replied, "Takes one to know one, dear," followed by a flower emoji.

Actress Kajol too dropped clap emojis. Shweta Bachchan – author and daughter of Amitabh Bachchan – wrote, “Too true.”

Ashmit Patel said, “Bang on mam. So important for today's generation to understand this and who better to hear it from than an icon like yourself.”

Before this, Zeenat Aman had shared another lovely post, featuring a still from her film Laawaris. In the image, she is seen with Amitabh Bachchan, about whom she elaborated in the caption. She wrote, "Laawaris was released 42 years ago on this day on 22nd May 1981. An old-school masala blockbuster, it's the story of a man born from an illicit relationship and includes themes of love, betrayal, murder and reconciliation. This still is from the song “kab ke bichhde hue hum aaj”. I had been visiting a friend in London, and flew directly to Kashmir to make it in time for this shoot. Director Prakash Mehra had been keeping unwell, but his excellent team of assistants stepped up to the plate. We shot the song over two-three days in some of the most stunning locations I have ever been to. Jumpsuits were all the rage back then, and this purple set was just fabulous! ( and the reason I chose this picture.)"

“Amit ji and I have had such a long working relationship, and I think part of the reason that we made a good onscreen jodi is our shared work ethic. We were both punctilious and punctual, which anyone in the industry will agree is not quite as common amongst actors as they'd like! I only ever recall him being late to set once in all those years, and boy is that a story to tell,” she continued.

Zeenat Aman is known for her work in iconic films such as Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.