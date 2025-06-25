How Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie Introduces Herself As This Disney Princess

Priyanka Chopra recently made a sweet revelation about her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress shared that Malti is “such a girly girl" and a huge fan of Moana.

During her appearance on Good Morning America, Priyanka said, "She introduces herself as Malti Marie Moana Chopra Jonas. She insists she's Moana. She insists it's her name, like officially her name in school. She says, 'I'm Malti Marie Moana.' "

The global icon's daughter also loves to play dress up in her closet.

"She loves coming into my closet, wearing my shoes, seeing my dresses. She was with us when we were getting dressed for the Met Gala, and she put on my gloves and my hat and she said, ‘Mama and Gaga are going to a ball, just like Cinderella'," added Priyanka.

In a previous interview, Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas also talked about Malti's love for Moana.

In a chat with People at JonasCon, Nick said, "She wants to play Moana and Maui with me. That means more to me than anything else, is that time with her and just the fact that I'm just Dad when I'm home, it means a lot."

Revealing Malti's nickname for his uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas, the singer added, "She looked at the cover art, and she was like, 'Oh, that's Uncle Kevy and Uncle Go.' I said, 'Ya, we are in a band, it's called the Jonas Brothers.' She said, 'The Donut Brothers'."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, along with their daughter Malti Marie, are currently based in New York. The 3-year-old is attending school in the city.

Priyanka will next be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress is also part of SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. The film features Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Her future projects include The Bluff and Citadel Season 2.