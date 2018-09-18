Priyanka Chopra Posts About Meghan Markle's Charity Cookbook: 'Keep Making The World Smile'

Meghan Markle with the volunteers at Hubb Community Kitchen. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's latest project, a charity cookbook titled Together: Our Community Kitchen, has several fans across the globe and one of them is her friend actress Priyanka Chopra. The charity cookbook, the foreword of which is written by the Duchess, aims to generate funds for the Hubb Community Kitchen so that it can function for an entire week as opposed to the current frequency of two days. On her Instagram page, Priyanka shared pictures of the book cover (also featuring Meghan Markle) and pictures of some prepared dishes and wrote: "So proud of you for this new endeavor, Meghan. This is everything you always stood for. Women supporting women... supporting communities, bringing togetherness. Here you do it again... Keep making the world smile babe."

Together has over 50 recipes compiled by the women from the Grenfell community working at Hubb Community Kitchen in London. The volunteers at the community kitchen belong to the families whose lives were adversely affected after the ill-fated Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

Here's Priyanka Chopra's post for Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle and Priyanka have been friends for several months and earlier this year, when Time magazine included Meghan Markle on its list 100 Most Influential People in the World, Priyanka wrote an essay, accompanying Meghan's picture. Last year, Priyanka also famously defended Meghan Markle when a talk show host characterised her just as "Prince Harry's girlfriend." Priyanka added: "Also, Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements. Just saying."

Meanwhile, details about the Duchess' project were shared on the official Twitter handle of the Kensington Palace. "The Duchess of Sussex first visited the kitchen in January, and has continued to make regular private visits... The Duchess was inspired by how the project empowers women at a grassroots level," read a tweet. '@KensingtonRoyal' functions as the official Twitter handle for the British royal family, as the members do not have individual social media accounts.

The Duchess of Sussex first visited the kitchen in January, and has continued to make regular private visits. United by their passion for cooking as a way of strengthening communities, The Duchess was inspired by how the project empowers women at a grassroots level. #CookTogetherpic.twitter.com/jY5XIAtw2h — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 17, 2018

In a video shared on the royal family's verified YouTube page, Meghan Markle can be seen cooking with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen. At the kitchen, a volunteer named Zahira recalled: "She asked me, 'How many days do you offer this service?' and I said two days a week and her straight question was, 'Why not seven days, Zahira?' and I said "funding" so she goes, 'We can do a cookbook'."

In the video, Meghan Markle can be heard saying: "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen. Like these women I'm passionate about food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities."

Watch the video:

Meghan Markle is best known for her role in TV series Suits, which she quit soon after she announced her engagement with Prince Harry. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May and Priyanka also attended the wedding at the Windsor castle.