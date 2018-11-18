Priyanka Chopra And Madhu Chopra Are Making Paris Look So Good. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra with Madhu Chopra. . (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka recently wrapped the Delhi schedule of The Sky Is Pink Priyanka captioned the post: "Mommy Loving" Priyanka captioned the post: "Mommy Loving"

Ahead of her wedding to singer Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her me time along with her mother Madhu Chopra in Paris (going by her Instagram stories). Priyanka, who recently wrapped the Delhi schedule of Sonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, is currently vacationing in Paris along with her mother. On Sunday, the actress shared lovely pictures from the vacation on her Instagram stories. Dressed in over-sized trench coats, the mother-daughter duo can be seen pouting in one of the pictures and in a separate picture, they can be seen posing for a selfie. Priyanka captioned one of the pictures as "Mommy loving."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's pictures here:

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

Priyanka Chopra with Madhu Chopra. Priyanka Chopra with Madhu Chopra.

A few days ago, Madhu Chopra flew to Jodhpur, where Priyanka and Nick are getting married in December. Madhu Chopra went to the city to check over Priyanka and Nick's wedding preparations. "Mera bahut pasandida shehar hai. Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahaan aaye hain," Ms Chopra told the paparazzi in Jodhpur, news agency IANS reported. The couple have reportedly zeroed-in on Mehrangarh Fort for their pre-wedding festivities and the Umaid Bhawan Palace for the main venue.

Here are Madhu Chopra's pictures at the airport:

Madhu Chopra at the airport. Madhu Chopra at the airport.

Priyanka Chopra, who was recently in Delhi, kept her Instafam engrossed by sharing lots of sun-kissed pictures of herself, from the sets of The Sky Is Pink. Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Priyanka wrapped the Delhi schedule of The Sky Is Pink. The film is reportedly film based on Aisha Chaudhary, a motivational speaker who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. In the film, Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar play parents to actress Zaira Wasim in the film.

Priyanka Chopra is also prepping for her wedding to singer Nick Jonas, who she will reportedly marry in Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick's wedding is reportedly scheduled for the first week of December. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in Mumbai in August this year.