Priyank Sharma And Tejasswi Prakash Light Up Instagram With Stunning Pics From Switzerland

TV stars Priyank Sharma and Tejasswi Prakash are currently making Switzerland look a lot more fabulous. They are in the Swiss alps and are reportedly shooting for their upcoming TV show Swisswale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge. Priyank and Tejasswi have all sorts of adventures on their work-cum-vacation itinerary and are checking them off one by one. They have already shot at Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe, Tejasswi has posed romantically around the snow-clad mountains in a chiffon sari, the duo have re-created the famous Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaege moment and have enjoyed the royal carriage ride - we know all of this because Priyank and Tejasswi's fans have filled up social media with post-card like entries from Switzerland.
Highlights
- Fans have filled up social media with Priyank and Tejasswi's photos
- The duo are currently shooting for their upcoming TV show
- Priyank participated in Bigg Boss 11
Take a look at Priyank and Tejasswi's pictures all the way from Switzerland.
Priyank Sharma was last seen on TV reality show Bigg Boss 11, whose winner was Shilpa Shinde. Priyank also recently made headlines when he was spotted partying with Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia at Shah Rukh Khan's house. Several media reports suggested that Priyank might star in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, but there's no confirmation about it yet.
Of his career plans, Priyank told news agency PTI, "I am too new as an actor, so I am open to anything that is interesting. Bigg Boss is just the beginning of my career in a way, it is an experience of a lifetime."
Comments
Meanwhile, Tejasswi currently features in TV show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. She has also starred in shows like Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki and Comedy Nights Bachao.