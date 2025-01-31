"I Am Willing To Do <i>Hera Pheri 3</i>," Says Priyadarshan; Akshay Kumar Reacts

Priyadarshan recently shared his wish to make Hera Pheri 3, with the iconic trio — Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

Priyadarshan, who turned 68 on January 30, 2025, made the fantastic announcement while replying to Akshay Kumar's birthday wish.

Akshay Kumar's birthday post read, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!”

The director said, “Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift, I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3, are you ready, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal?”

Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay . In return I would like to give you a gift , I'm willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready @akshaykumar , @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal ? https://t.co/KQRdbKMu3D — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) January 30, 2025

Akshay Kumar has reacted to the same with a meme featuring his iconic dialogue 'Miracle', from his film Welcome.

Sharing the meme featuring his character in the film, on Instagram stories, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi Hera Pheri 3. :) @pareshrawalofficial @suniel.shetty @priyadarshan.official.”

Instagram/ Akshay Kumar

Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in the lead roles.

Its sequel, which came out in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. The lead trio, along with Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen were part of the film.

In the celebrated franchise, Akshay Kumar plays Raju, Paresh Rawal is Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte, and Suniel Shetty portrays Ghamshyam/Shyam.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Sky Force alongside Veer Pahariya.

Akshay is currently shooting with Paresh Rawal for Bhoot Bhangla, directed by Priyadarshan.