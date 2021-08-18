Presenting Pratik Gandhi's First Look From Dedh Bigha Zameen

Pratik Gandhi in Dedh Bigha Zameen.

Pratik Gandhi's poster from Bhushan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and Hansal Mehta's next 'Dedh Bigha Zameen out. Also starring Khushali Kumar opposite Pratik, the film's shoot commences today in Jhansi.

Set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh, this family drama written and directed by Pulkit is the story of a dignified struggle of a common man to win what is his. The riveting poster released by the makers today gives an apt gist of the film's story.

A T-Series and Karma Media and Entertainment production, Dedh Bigha Zameen is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and Hansal Mehta.

