Preity Zinta Quizzed Her Fans With This Throwback Pic. We Have The Answer

Preity Zinta shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Preity asked Deanne and Surily to refrain from giving hints Deanne and Surily had blink-and-miss appearances in Preity's film Preity Zinta will next be seen in Bhaiyyaji Superhit

Actress Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture of herself with celebrity fitness instructor Deanne Panday and designer Surily Goel on her Instagram page and asked her Instafam to guess the film. The 43-year-old actress also asked Deanne and Surily to refrain from giving hints: "Can someone guess where this photo was taken? Of course Surily Goel and Deanne Panday cannot say a word." If you've not guessed it till now, we have the answer - It's Salaam Namaste. It appears Deanne Panday and Surily Goel (who was also the designer in-charge for the 2005 film) had blink-and-miss appearances in the film, as Preity's character Ambar's onscreen classmates in the medical school she attended.

Check out Preity's post here:

If you're wondering how we are sure about the film being Salaam Namaste, then check out Preity's bracelets in the image. She wore the same bracelets in the song My Dil Goes Mmmmm.

Here's proof:

Preity Zinta in Salaam Namaste. (Image courtesy: YRF)

Siddharth Anand directed Salaam Namaste for Yash Raj Films and it featured Saif Ali Khan opposite Preity Zinta. Arshad Warsi played a supporting role in the film.

Apart from Deanne and Surily, several other celebrities had cameo roles in Salaam Namsate. Abhishek Bachchan was introduced as a doctor towards the climax while Priety's then boyfriend Ness Wadia also appeared in a blink-and-miss role. In addition, Arshad's wife Maria Goretti and their son Zeke had a small role in Salaam Namaste.

When it released in 2005, Salaam Namaste was critically and commercially successful.