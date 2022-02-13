Preity Zinta On IPL Auction 2022: 'Exhausted After Staying Up All Night'

Preity Zinta posted this. (Image courtesy: realpz)

In a selfie shared on Saturday, Preity Zinta can be seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and expressing her exhaustion after watching the IPL Auction. Sharing the post, Preity Zinta wrote: "Exhausted after staying up all night watching the #iplauction. We have a lot of work to do till tomorrow so see you all tomorrow. Till then take care, stay safe n chak de phatte," along with hashtags like #morning #saddasquad #ting. Preity Zinta, who is spotted every year cheering for her team Punjab Kings, however, couldn't attend the IPL Auction this year because of her kids. The IPL Auction is slated for February 12th and 13th this year. Preity expressed her excitement about the IPL 2022 auction with a cute selfie with one of her twins. She also joked about her baby will be replacing the red IPL auction paddle this year as she gets ready to watch the auction. "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best Punjab kings. Let's execute our plans and stay focused," captioned, Preity Zinta.

See Preity Zinta's post here:

Preity Zinta is married to Gene Goodenough. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. In November last year, Preity and Gene had welcomed twins Gia and Jai via surrogacy.

Sharing the happy news, Preity Zinta wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit which was released in 2018.