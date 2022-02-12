'Feels Amazing To Have A Cute Warm Baby In My Arms Instead Of The Red Auction Paddle,' Says Preity Zinta In This Instagram Post

Preity Zinta posted this. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta shared a post on Instagram

"On a serious note my heart is racing," wrote Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016

On Saturday, Preity Zinta shared a picture on her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, Preity wrote that she is all set to watch the IPL Auction and she feels amazing to have her baby in her arms. In the post, Preity can be seen holding her baby in her arms and smiling for the photograph. "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best Punjab kings. Let's execute our plans and stay focused," captioned, Preity Zinta. Preity Zinta is currently in the USA and spending time with her family.

See Preity Zinta's post here:

Recently, Preity shared a throwback post where she wished her friend and blogger Shagun Khanna on her 56th birthday. Preity shared the pictures and wrote: "Happy Birthday my darling Shagun Khanna. From being kids to having kids, love you today, yesterday, tomorrow and always. Stay beautiful," along with hashtags like #besties #sista #happybirthday #ting. Reacting to the post, Shagun wrote: "Thank you darling, miss you love you loads!!

See Preity Zinta's post here:

Preity Zinta is married to Gene Goodenough. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. In November last year, Preity and Gene had welcomed twins Gia and Jai via surrogacy.

Sharing the happy news, Preity Zinta wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit which was released in 2018.