Prassthanam Actor Satyajeet Dubey's Mother, Who Was Diagnosed With COVID-19, Fully Recovered Now

Prassthanam actor Satyajeet Dubey, whose mother was diagnosed with coronavirus last week, revealed in his latest Instagram post that she is "COVID-19 free" now and has returned back home. The actor and his sister were isolating themselves since their mother tested positive for the virus on Thursday last week. Now, Satyajeet Dubey posted a grey graphic with text that read: "Hello, Maa is home and she is COVID free now. We thank you for all the love and support you have given us in last one week. As I had mentioned before, it is just a flu. All you have to do is boost your immunity."

Sharing the graphic, the actor wrote: "She's home, she's good. Told you never let a bully win."

Take a look:

Reacting to Satyajeet's post, his Always Kabhi Kabhi co-star Zoa Morani, who also had COVID-19, dropped this comment.

Screenshot of Zoa's comment on Satyajeet's post.

On Thursday, Satyajeet Dubey shared a post revealing that his mother tested positive for COVID-19. "My mother was not well. It all started with severe migraine attack, high fever, and excruciating body ache and we got her tested for COVID-19 and the result came out positive. She's been kept under observation in an isolation ward in Nanavati hospital and I'm sure she'll come out better and stronger," read an excerpt from his post.

Later, the actor shared updates about his mother's health and wrote about the precautions that can be taken to stay safe from the virus.

On the work front, Satyajeet Dubey has featured in a number of films such as Always Kabhi Kabhi, Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat, Kerry On Kutton and Love On The Rocks - Table For Two. He was last seen in Prassthanam, in which he co-starred with Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala.