Prabhas' Salaar Teaser Name Checks Jurassic Park. Twitter Goes Nuclear

Prabhas in a still from Salaar. (courtesy: actorprabhas)

A quick glance through Thursday's list of Twitter trends would reflect Jurassic Park being mentioned repeatedly and just to be clear, it has nothing to do with the Hollywood franchise or a muddy stretch of land with dinosaurs. It so happened that a film's teaser released this morning, that introduced the protagonist's playground as a "Jurassic Park." The teaser is that of Prashanth Neel's Salaar that features Prabhas in the lead role. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Tinu Anand. In the teaser, Tinu Anand talks about a land with "Lion, tiger, cheetah, elephant" that is "very dangerous but not in Jurassic Park, because in that park, there is a..." And with that Prabhas' character is introduced. Some loved the Jurassic Park monologue in the film, others, not so much.

Before we move on to the tweets, check out the teaser of Salaar here:

Salaar universe X Breaking Bad makes for a meme goldmine.

Like there would be Jurassic Park tweets without dinosaur references. "If Indian box-office is Jurassic Park, you know who the real dinosaur is," read a tweet.

Ok but this scene may have a separate fan base.

A Twitter user did a poll about the monologue - "Help me decide: that Jurassic park monologue is - stupid, genius, both?"

help me decide: that jurassic park monologue is — getfilmy (@get_filmy) July 6, 2023

A mixed take - "Jurassic Park dialogue was hilarious, rest of the teaser reminded me KGF. Teaser could've been better," inputs from another user.

Jurassic park dialogue was hilarious , rest of the teaser reminded me kgf. Teaser could've been better. — Sowmith (@Sowmithfacts) July 6, 2023

Here's another one.

Not everyone was a fan of the Jurassic Park bit. "Everything was top notch, except the Jurassic Park dialogue," read a tweet.

Everything was top notch, except the Jurassic Park dialogue https://t.co/UJtVTjmmEz — .(@EditxGiri) July 6, 2023

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an update and tweeted, "Salaar teaser sets the internet ablaze." The teaser got over 10 million views on YouTube within a few hours.

Directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, Salaar is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.