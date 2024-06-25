Scarlett Johansson Lands Jurassic World Role After 10-Year Pursuit, Says 'Willing To Die In The First Five Minutes'

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: scarlett_johansson_officiail)

Actress Scarlett Johansson has confirmed that she will be starring in the next Jurassic World movie, directed by filmmaker Gareth Edwards, who has previously helmed films such as Rogue One and Godzilla. An 'enormous' Jurassic Park fan, Johansson shared that she has always wanted to be part of the franchise, even if it meant "dying in five minutes." Speaking to ComicBook.com, Johansson said, "I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, 'I'll die in the first five minutes!' "

"I am an enormous Jurassic Park fan," Johansson said, reports Variety.

"It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theaters. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

The script for the upcoming film is by David Koepp. The screenwriter is returning to the franchise after writing for Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park in 1993 and The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997.

Johansson said that "the script is so incredible" for the fourth Jurassic World movie, which will be an entirely new story that's separate from the first Jurassic World trilogy, which features Chris Pratt.

“David Koepp wrote it and returned after 30 years to write it, and he's so passionate about it,” Johansson said.

It was earlier reported that Jurassic World 4 will be shot in the picturesque locales of Thailand, as well as in studios in Malta and the UK.

